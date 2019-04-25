What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

1 death from flu last week; brings total to 69

Posted 3:35 PM, April 25, 2019, by

Flu cases(Getty images)

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said one more person has died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the flu-associated death last week makes a total of 69 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. 60 flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 1 with influenza B. Of the 69 total reported flu-associated deaths, 46 occurred in persons  older than 65 years of age, 18 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.

A total of 9,608 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season.

