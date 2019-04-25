Black community leaders meet with Yale officials about police shooting

NEW HAVEN – Clergy and leaders from the black community in the New Haven area met with administrators for Yale University on Thursday afternoon, asking that the Yale police officer involved a shooting of two unarmed people be fired.

Paul Witherspoon III, 21, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, were stopped by police who were searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery in Hamden on April 16th. Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale University Officer Terrance Pollock stopped the vehicle on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven. Eaton, and then Pollock, fired at the car. Washington was wounded; Witherspoon was not injured. Eaton has been placed on administrative leave. Pollock, a 16 year veteran, has also been placed on leave. But members of the community want them both fired immediately.

Standing in front of the President’s Office on Prospect Street, long-time community activist Reverend Boise Kimber suggested that the meeting had been productive. He said that Yale did not comply with the request to fire Pollock. But Orisha Ala Ochumare, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter New Haven, said that Yale agreed to transparency in their internal investigation of the shooting, and to establishing a dialogue with the community as changes were implemented in training. Kimber said Yale pledged provide training in implicit bias, and in techniques to de-escalate confrontations with suspects.

Kimber’s tone was quite different when asked about the other police department involved, Hamden. “They feel they don’t have to meet with us, they don’t have to talk with us. Racism in Hamden has gone on for many, many years.” Kimber noted that the Hamden Police Department has never had a black chief or assistant chief. “Hamden’s got to change. It’s been the good-ol’-boy network.”

Kimber said advocates wanted to look at records of individual police officers who had gotten ‘in trouble’, and see how many stops they had made in the Dixwell Avenue neighborhood on the New Haven border. “That’s a bigger fish to fry,” Kimber said. “But the fish has got to be fried.”