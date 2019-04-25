× CT man charged in Anguilla homicide releases statement

The spokeswoman for a Connecticut man accused of killing a worker in a resort on Anguilla has released a statement about the incident.

Kelcey Kintner, speaking for Scott Hapgood, sought to clarify some details about the incident.

Attacked without warning in his family’s hotel room by a maintenance worker who was armed and demanding money, Scott Hapgood acted in self-defense to protect the lives of his young daughters and himself. Despite false reports to the contrary, the Hapgoods never called maintenance. Neither invited nor expected, the worker showed up unannounced in uniform at the hotel room, claiming he was there to fix a broken sink before carrying out his sudden, violent attack on the family. A dedicated father and husband and respected member of his community, Scott and the members of his family have been traumatized by the assault they survived and are thankful to be alive.

Authorities in Anguilla released new details Tuesday in an investigation involving Hapgood, a U.S. financial adviser. The case that has caused racial tensions on a Caribbean island that caters to wealthy vacationers.

Police spokesman Randy Dick told The Associated Press that the young daughters of U.S. tourist and Connecticut resident Gavin Hapgood were in the hotel room when worker Kenny Mitchel was killed April 13.

Hapgood, 44, faces manslaughter charges and is currently in the U.S. after being released on a $74,000 bond that sparked anger among Anguillans, who are demanding that he return to face justice in the British territory of nearly 15,000 people.

Hapgood is expected to return to Anguilla for an Aug. 22 hearing.