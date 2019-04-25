What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

#CTBucketList: Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown

Posted 1:26 PM, April 25, 2019, by

The Wadsworth Mansion, a nineteenth century Beaux Art style mansion, is the quintessential country estate. Graced by expansive lawns and surrounded by 103 acres of wooded parklands the Mansion reflects an era of grandeur and elegance. It’s a popular place to head to for weddings, parties, or to just relax.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.