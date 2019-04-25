The Wadsworth Mansion, a nineteenth century Beaux Art style mansion, is the quintessential country estate. Graced by expansive lawns and surrounded by 103 acres of wooded parklands the Mansion reflects an era of grandeur and elegance. It’s a popular place to head to for weddings, parties, or to just relax.
#CTBucketList: Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown
-
Biker found dead in Wadsworth Falls State Park identified
-
Biker found dead in Middletown park
-
#CTBucketlist: Connecticut Science Center
-
#SHARE61: 48th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
#CTBucketlist: Milkcraft
-
-
SKY61: Beautiful drone video showcasing Connecticut!
-
UPS driver poses with dogs on his route and people can’t get enough of the photos
-
Golden retriever has guide dog puppy who is his best friend
-
Service dog made a police K9 for a day, fulfilling bucket list
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Instagram account shatters world record
-
-
‘For The Throne’ beer, Oreos released ahead of ‘Game of Thrones’ final season
-
Gordon Ramsay back in Connecticut for another ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’ episode
-
Amity High School students buzz with excitement over beekeeping