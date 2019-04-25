Dr. Henry Lee speaks to students at Woodland Regional High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACON FALLS -- World renowned forensic scientist Henry Lee shared his wisdom with students at Woodland Regional High School Thursday.

Now 82 years old and at the height of his career, Dr. Lee has been involved with the forensic science analysis in 8,000 cases in more than 40 countries. He has helped investigate high profile cases like Jon Benet Ramsey, OJ Simpson and President John F. Kennedy. He helped the State of Connecticut win its first murder conviction without the victim's body in the infamous wood chipper murder case and worked with the defense lawyers in the OJ Simpson Case.

Tom Fiege has been teaching the forensics science class at Woodland Regional High School for 13 years. He is also the creator of the school's forensic science club, Woodland CSI.

Students say they are inspired by Doctor Lee thanks to Mr. Fiege's classes. "Taking forensics has really given me an insight as to the topic and what I want to do, in a sense," says Woodland Regional High School Senior, Joshua Powanda. "It's going to be a great honor meeting [Lee]."

Dr. Lee didn't only talk about his career and accomplishments. He gave students the secret to his success. "I often try to use my life story," he says." How to work hard because working ethic is so important. Students saw first hand how Dr. Lee's hard work ethic lead to his success.

When Dr. Lee first came to the United States in 1965, he couldn't speak English and shared only $50 with his wife. "Anything's possible," says Junior, Victoria Baliga. "Set your goals and expectations high. Never settle for anything less."