Hartford to auction off tax delinquent properties Thursday

HARTFORD — The City of Hartford will be hosting a tax deed sale for 41 properties across the city Thursday.

The sale will take place at 10 am at the downtown Hartford Public Library. You can see a full list, including the starting bid amounts. One of the best known properties formerly housed the restaurant Braza which closed in 2012.

This is the list of the properties.

The city will be auctioning off specific properties whose owners owe significant back taxes and are unwilling to pay those taxes. They hope to recoup those taxes and transfer the property to owners who will maintain them.

The minimum bid for each property will be the amount of back taxes owed plus interest and fees. More details on what you need to bring with you are available here: https://bit.ly/2VoD7v2

This map shows the approximate locations of the properties.