Kayaker rescued from CT river in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD -- A kayaker has been rescued by the Wethersfield Fire Department.

The call was received by emergency crews just before 2pm Thursday.

The kayaker was reported being in trouble along the Connecticut River in Wethersfield. Two rescue boats went into the water to assist.

Emergency crews were worried about the cold water temperature. The kayaker was helped to dry land but refused medical treatment. The person’s name has not been released. No word from emergency crews as to why the kayaker was out on the water during flood conditions. Emergency crews are warning boaters to stay off the water until the flooding recedes.

The incident is under investigation.