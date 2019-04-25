Meal House: Berry Toast recipe from Chabaso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chabaso is a family-owned bakery located in New Haven, Connecticut, specializing in ciabattas and other healthy artisan breads. Chabaso was founded more than 30 years ago by Charles Negaro when he started baking breads for his business Atticus Bookstore Cafe, located in the iconic Yale Center for British Art building in downtown New Haven. Chabaso uses carefully-sourced non-GMO ingredients, more than 20 hours fermentation on all breads, hand-finishing and traditional hearth ovens. Chabaso breads are sold in grocery and specialty stores throughout the Eastern US. For more information, visit chabaso.com. The company can also be found on Facebook (@chabasobakery), Instagram (@chabasobakery) and Twitter (@chabasobakery).

