One person taken to hospital after Bristol house fire

BRISTOL -- Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire at 18 Fourth Street in Bristol.

According to officials, the fire broke out just after 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw a heavy fire showing out of the back of the home. Rescue crews were able to get into the home, and rescue two people who were still inside. One of the rescues involved hoisting a ladder up to the second floor.

Two other occupants got out with the assistance of the Bristol Police Department.

Fire officials say the fire was knocked down in 20 minutes, and its currently under investigation by the city's Fire Marshal with State Police called in to help.

There were only adults inside the two-family home, and fire officials say the fire started in the back part of the house.

There were no other injuries reported.