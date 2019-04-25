Warmer Thursday, partly cloudy and pleasant; Rain returns Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks pretty good! Slightly warmer, winds stay quiet, and plenty of sunshine during the day. The only issue we may encounter is a bit more cloud coverage later in the day but overall a gorgeous day.

Unfortunately this doesn’t stick around. By tomorrow, a developing low pressure system will drive in some cooler air as well as a good round of showers. Still some questions on the exact timing but currently the rain looks to begin in the morning with some heavier downpours expected towards the evening. Latest guidance also suggesting that it will not be an all day washout but it’ll be gloomy and wet at times. There may be a round of heavier rain in the overnight hours as we head into early Saturday morning.

Those showers may linger into the morning hours on Saturday, but the skies will tend to clear out by mid-day. Saturday afternoon looks nice, albeit a few degrees below average with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

Sunday starts off nice as well, but then the clouds and showers return for the second half of the day. We’re hoping the rain holds off until later on, but there is a decent chance it’ll affect afternoon plans. Just like Saturday, temperatures won’t be very warm in the 50s.

We don’t have any major warmups on the way in the immediate future, as the start of next week will bring highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: Upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A shower or two by dawn. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Heavier rain in the evening/overnight. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: A lingering AM shower. Mid-day clearing and breezy. High: upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. High: upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli