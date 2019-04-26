Another day of protests in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — A protest erupted at Yale on Friday, just one of many that have taken place in New Haven in the days after a Hamden police officer and Yale police officer approached an unarmed black couple in a car and the Hamden officer fired shots at them.

On Friday, students marched from the library to the Yale Police Department, delivering more than 1,000 complaints and encouraging supporters to submit an online complaint to the Hamden Police Department. They are demanding the termination of the Hamden officer, Devin Eaton, who fires his weapon at the couple last week on Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street. The students are also demanding the Yale Police Department to disarm its officers.

Surveillance video and body camera video has been made public and the man in the driver’s seat can be seen putting his hands up before the officer shoots.

The incident remains under investigation.