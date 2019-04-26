Foodie Friday: Naples Pizza in Farmington

FARMINGTON — For nearly a quarter of a century, the people of Farmington have been enjoying a taste of Italy, actually Naples to be exact.

Naples Pizza is a slice of heaven and then some!

With pizza in the name, it’s got to be good. These folks have marinara sauce running through their veins.

The true test of a solid pizza joint – is the cheese pie! And, wow, this place passes with flying colors!

“It’s all about the basic ingredients,” laughed owner Kurt Kruczek. “Everything is fresh, if you can start with a perfect cheese pie, then when you add toppings, you just add to it.”

The dough is made daily, then it sits for two days. Kruczek says his pizza is a blend between New Haven and New York. It’s all about the perfect crunch to go along with a flavorful chewy crust. There is just enough charred flavor to accentuate the thin crust pizza.

“Quite possibly the best pizza I have ever had,” said Josh S. in an online review. “I make it a point to get to Naples more than once each time I am in town. Can’t wait to get back out there!”

If you like pasta, the eggplant or chicken parmigiana is awesome – with spaghetti of course. Or the wild mushroom ravioli in cherry butter sauce with pine nuts. It’s a savory, yet sweet dish with tons of texture to please the palate.

Yeah, pretty safe to say it’s not bad at all.

Everything is made fresh daily – including their many appetizers like the eggplant fries or the fried mozzarella.

The mozzarella is cut into triangles, lightly breaded with an concoction of seasonings and then fried golden brown. It’s a cheese lovers delight. Finish it with a side of the homemade sauce. C’mon!

While the food brings people in, that, combined with friendly service and comfortable atmosphere keeps the doors revolving.

“We want to get to know everyone that comes in here,” smiled Kruczek. “It’s as important to us as the food.”