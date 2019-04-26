FOX61 Student News: Top Soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Sara Wohlgemuth, Ethan Coe, Amy Woods / Daniel Hand High School

“Soccer may be just a game to some...but a unique opportunity for others.”

The students of Daniel Hand volunteer their time every Sunday in the fall as “Buddies” to help Top Soccer, the nationwide outreach program and Madison Youth Soccer.

Top Soccer’s mission is to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of America's youth through the sport of soccer at all levels of age and competition.

TopSoccer not only gives kids with disabilities a place to feel happy and socially involved but also gives the “Buddies” a new found perspective and a great life experience.

