× Gervais sentenced to 22 years in prison for death of his wife

A Torrington man was sentenced Friday in connection with the death of his wife in 2017.

Daniel Gervais was sentenced to 22 years in prison in Litchfield County Superior Court in Torrington.

He plead guilty to manslaughter 1st degree and 2 years for tampering with evidence for the May 2017 murder of his 79-year-old wife.

On April 22 2017 just after 4:00 am, police said they responded to the home on Cider Mill Crossing after receiving a 911 call from Daniel reporting his wife Phyllis had fallen and was dead. When officers arrived, they said they found Phyllis on the floor with significant trauma injuries to the head.