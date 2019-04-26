Hamden fire caused by forgotton burner destroys kitchen, displaces 3 residents

A stove top burner being left on is to blame for a kitchen fire in Hampden Thursday. The woman living at the home at 86 Warren Street had just returned after 4:30 p.m. to find the first floor filled with smoke.

She left the house and called 911. The Hamden Fire Department arrived and reported a working kitchen fire. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and contain it to just the kitchen.

Despite the quick overhaul, there was heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the home. Fire Marshal Brian Dolan says the stove top burner ignited a pan that had cooking oil in it. Three residents were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no injuries.