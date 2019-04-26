× Hamden opens investigation into police involved shooting

HAMDEN — Hamden’s mayor announced Friday that the town will open its own investigation into the police involved shooting that injured a woman earlier this month.

Mayor Curt Leng said in a statement, “Chief of Police John Cappiello has opened an investigation concerning the officer-involved-shooting that occurred on April 16, 2019. The investigation will be conducted by the Department’s Ethics and Integrity Unit, in conjunction with an outside, expert professional with experience in use-of-force allegations and best police practices. Unlike the pending State Police independent investigation being conducted by the State’s Attorney, the Hamden investigation will focus on compliance with department policies and expectations. ”

On April 16, Hamden police were investigating a report of a possible armed robbery at a gas station.

While investigating, police found a car suspected to be involved on Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue over the town line in New Haven. Paul Witherspoon III, 21, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, were in the car.

Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale University Terrance Pollock, confronted the suspects of the car. Shots were fired by police. Washington was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witherspoon was not injured.

Eaton has been placed on administrative leave. Pollock, a 16 year veteran, sustained an injury during the shooting. He was treated and released at a local hospital after a source says he was shot in one of his legs. Pollock has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.