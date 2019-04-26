× Enfield police investigating apparent suicide in a business

ENFIELD — Police are investigating an apparent suicide Friday afternoon.

“The party has been located deceased, by apparent suicide, inside the business. Road is being reopened. Investigative steps will follow,” said Chief Alaric J. Fox.

The incident caused delays are in the area of the intersection of Parker St and Enfield St. otherwise known as Rt. 5.

“A section of route 5 is closed due to police activity, so some of our buses will have to be rerouted. We just put out a notice to parents that their kids might get home a little late if their route is affected,” said Christopher Drezek, Enfield Public Schools Superintendent.