Looking for a summer internship? Get paid to nap

Good news for people who love naps, you could turn your favorite activity into a career.

Mattress Firm is searching for its next slumber star to take naps on its mattresses.

The summer “snooze-tern” will be paid to test new products and provide feedback for the company.

The employee will also create social media content, interview Houston locals about their sleep habits, and document their experience..

In order to apply, you must be at least 18 and “proficient in napping, regardless of the time of day”.

