Scattered showers/downpours Friday with the chance for a thunderstorm

After two beautiful sunny days, we're back to our regularly scheduled programming. More rain is out there on this Friday, so it's a good idea to bring the umbrella if you're headed out!

There will be several rounds of scattered showers/downpours today with some dry time in between (likely around mid-day). Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s and it will turn a bit breezy in the afternoon. The best chance for thunderstorms along with more widespread heavier rain will be late this afternoon and into the evening (hopefully after the evening commute). Storms are not expected to be severe but we can't rule out some thunder and small hail. Around 0.5"-1.5" is possible of rain we really DON'T need!

Those showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but most of the day will be dry. Still it will feel chilly out there with highs in the low 50s and a gusty westerly breeze.

Sunday morning looks lovely with sunshine before more clouds come in along with the chance for showers in the afternoon. Once again temperatures will run below average, in the mid-upper 50s this time.

If you're wondering when this stretch of unsettled weather ends, the answer is...not anytime soon! Next week looks wet at times with several opportunities for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Times of rain, chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon/evening. High: 55-60.

TONIGHT: Rain gradually tapering off after midnight. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY: A lingering AM shower. Clouds & sun, breezy and cool. High: low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny start then increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. High: mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: Low 60s.

