Suspect arrested in Hartford double shooting

HARTFORD -– Police arrested a man in connection with a double shooting in March that injured a man and woman.

Police said on March 17 they were called to 130-132 Kent St. on a report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found a woman in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to the hospital. A short time later a man was also taken to the hospital by private vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said after an investigation, Major Crimes Detectives obtained an arrest warrant from the Hartford Chief State’s Attorney’s Office charging Isaiah Benitez with Criminal Attempt to Commit

Murder, two counts of Assault in the First Degree, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

On Friday, Benitez was located and taken into custody and being held on $750,000 bond.