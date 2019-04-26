The Clinton’s address a packed crowd at the Oakdale in Wallingford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD - The Clinton’s were in Connecticut Friday evening.

Bill and Hillary talked to a packed house at the Oakdale in Wallingford.

Star Jones was the host and commentator. She led off the conversation by talking about the relationship Bill and Hillary shared.

The Clinton’s had a slideshow of pictures of when they were younger and told the story of how they met in Connecticut at Yale University as well as their dating life that eventually led to their married life.

Hillary acknowledged the negative statements made towards her on social media and called them “agitated.”

The crowd clapped when Hillary talked about what she called going on a strict diet of news, referring to the false information that has been spread about her.

The couple then talked their greatest production - their daughter Chelsea Clinton.

Hillary called her “kind and thoughtful” even towards the hateful comments people have made.

“I think they’re such a dynamic couple and I love hearing her speak. She’s so real and she’s so true and the press gives her such bad press and she doesn’t deserve that,” said Constance LaSale of Farmington.

“I was just very impressed with how they handle themselves and during the campaign with Hillary, she was above it all and that’s what I expect a president to be,” said Tracy Hall-Britt of Old Lyme.

“They were just so human and so real. I learned a lot that I didn’t know. I would get the headlines but not the story behind it. They were good,” said Diane Parker of East Hampton.