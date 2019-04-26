× Wesleyan University staff and students unite for ‘Good Job’s rally

Students and workers at Wesleyan University in Middletown are rallying today at North College.

The group is rallying in support of custodial workers at the school who feel they have had their staff cut while the University continues to grow.

Custodians say they are feeling the pain saying some workers have been forced to skip their lunch breaks, and others have experienced injuries due to overwork.

Starting last Fall, students and custodians have been organizing to demand the hiring of five more custodial workers at Wesleyan to alleviate unmanageable workloads.

This rally represents custodial, maintenance, clerical, and dining hall workers at Wesleyan coming together with supporting students and faculty.