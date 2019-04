× BREAKING: 2-alarm house fire in Windham

WINDHAM – Fire officials say they are battling a working house fire on Scotland Road (Route 14), and it has gone to a second alarm.

The call came in at 6:37 a.m. Saturday morning. Mutual aid is being called in from Chaplin and other towns.

The state DOT says that Route 14 is closed between Oakwood Drive and the Scotland town line because of the fire.

