Construction crane falls on vehicles in Seattle, killing two workers and two people in cars

Posted 9:24 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, April 27, 2019

Photo Credit: Seattle Fire

SEATTLE — Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed and fell from the roof of a building onto vehicles in the street below, Seattle authorities said.

Two of the dead were crane operators and two were in cars smashed by the crane, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at a news conference.

The victims included three males and one female, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said. Three others, including a 4-month-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Garland said.

The crane smashed six cars when it fell, according to Scoggins.

Assistant police chief Eric Greening said the Seattle roadway where the collapse occurred may be closed until Sunday evening.-

