Foodshare Walk Against Hunger today

HARTFORD – The 36th Annual Foodshare Walk Against Hunger steps off today in Hartford. The Foodshare food bank helps the 121,000 people in Hartford and Tolland County who struggle with hunger. The Walk against Hunger is their signature fundraiser, and the biggest event of its kind in Connecticut.

Over 3,000 walkers are expected today at the event. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Dunkin Donuts Park, and the walk begins at 10 a.m. And it’s not just walking – organizers promise ‘tons of family-friendly activities including face painting, balloon artists and a petting zoo of – what else at Dunkin’ Donuts Park? – goats.

Several streets in downtown Hartford will be closed during the walk; see the full-size map here.