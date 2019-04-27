× Kent man pleads guilty to identity theft, bank and Social Security fraud

BANGOR, ME – Mark Pignatello, 54, of Kent, Connecticut, pled guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to bank fraud, social security number fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice said that from October 22 through 24, 2018, Pignatello traveled across Maine and New Hampshire visiting branches of People’s United Bank at which he passed or attempted to pass counterfeit checks made out to others. He used social security numbers and other personal information to impersonate people, including counterfeit driver’s licenses bearing his image but their personal information. He was apprehended by the Newport police outside of the Newport, Maine branch of People’s United Bank, where his activity had been identified as fraudulent.

Pignatello faces up to 30 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $1,000,000 on the bank fraud charge, up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the social security number fraud charge, and a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft charge. He will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service and the Maine State Police.

