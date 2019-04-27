× Man crashes pick-up into New London home, charged with DUI; residents displaced

NEW LONDON – Police in New London say drunk driver crashed into a home early Saturday morning, forcing the residents to relocate.

Emergency crews were called to 751 Bank Street for a report of an accident. They found a pickup truck had gone of the road and crashed into the first floor of the multi-family home.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jayden Bruce of Groton, was the only occupant of the vehicle. Police say Bruce reported no injuries and refused medical treatment at scene. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Drive Right; Traveling Too Fast for Conditions, and Operating Without Insurance.

No one in the building was injured, but they were forced out of their home because of possible structural damage to the building. Further examination of the building’s structure is pending; access to the building will be restricted until that is done.