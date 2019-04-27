What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Man crashes pick-up into New London home, charged with DUI; residents displaced

Posted 10:03 AM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27AM, April 27, 2019

Crash scene on Bank Street, April 27, 2019. From New London Police.

NEW LONDON – Police in New London say drunk driver crashed into a home early Saturday morning, forcing the residents to relocate.

Emergency crews were called to 751 Bank Street for a report of an accident. They found a pickup truck had gone of the road and crashed into the first floor of the multi-family home.

New London Police charged 23 year old Jayden Bruce of Groton with DUI and motor vehicle charges.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jayden Bruce of Groton, was the only occupant of the vehicle. Police say Bruce reported no injuries and refused medical treatment at scene. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Drive Right; Traveling Too Fast for Conditions, and Operating Without Insurance.

No one in the building was injured, but they were forced out of their home because of possible structural damage to the building. Further examination of the building’s structure is pending; access to the building will be restricted until that is done.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.349354 by -72.105608.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.