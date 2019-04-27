× Man detained after reports of gunman near San Diego synagogue

SAN DIEGO — A man was detained after reports of a gunman near a synagogue in Poway, San Diego late Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the scene around 11:30 a.m. PST.

According to FOX61’s San Diego affiliate KSWB, the gunman was said to be in the 16000 block of Chabad Way off Espola Road and Rancho Bernardo Road near Congregation Chabad and St. John of Damascus Orthodox.

