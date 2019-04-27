Mothers United Against Violence hold 11th annual March against violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Pounding the pavement Saturday morning community leaders, residents and members of Mothers United Against Violence walked through the streets of Hartford demanding change.

More than 400 crosses were carried, each marking a death as a result of violence in Hartford. This year has been no different.

'This is a way that we bring attention to what's going on in our city," said Reverend Henry Brown. "A life may be complicated, but it's worth living."

Henrietta Beckman lost her son to violence in 2002.

"Hopefully saves another life, so that no other mother or family has to go through this," said Beckman.

In years past marchers would go to the capital, this year they stopped at spots where lives were lost.

"It seems like our voices are falling on empty years, when we go to the state capital. So we're walking in our community to raise up our people to tell everyone let's stand together in unity to change the perception of what`s going on in our community," said Brown.

All in an effort to make a change.