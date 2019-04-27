1 dead, several wounded in San Diego synagogue shooting

POWAY, Calif. —A man was killed and multiple other people were injured in a shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway late Saturday morning, according to KSWB.
Those hurt in the shooting were rushed to Palomar Medical Center, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s officials. One of the victims was a rabbi at the synagogue, witnesses said.
Police sent out a post on Twitter alerting residents to stay away from the area and detailing road closures through Sunday morning.
Saturday marks the last day of Passover.
32.715738 -117.161084