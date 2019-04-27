What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

1 dead, several wounded in San Diego synagogue shooting

Posted 3:58 PM, April 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:32PM, April 27, 2019

POWAY, Calif. —A man was killed and multiple other people were injured in a shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway late Saturday morning, according to KSWB.

Those hurt in the shooting were rushed to Palomar Medical Center, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s officials. One of the victims was a rabbi at the synagogue, witnesses said.

Police sent out a post on Twitter alerting residents to stay away from the area and detailing road closures through Sunday morning.

Saturday marks the last day of Passover.

For more updates click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.