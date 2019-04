× New Haven Police investigating shooting, stabbing in separate incidents

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police say they are investigating multiple crime scenes in the Elm City today.

They say one person was stabbed about 1:00 pm on Harding Place between Dixwell Avenue and Sherman Parkway.

Another person was shot about 1:15 pm in near 1423 Quinnipiac Avenue.

Police say they are also investigating a bank robbery that happened at 9:47 a.m. on Foxon Boulevard.

This is developing story.