Police looking for suspect New Haven bank robbery

Posted 8:00 PM, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, April 27, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police said they are also investigating a bank robbery that happened on Foxon Boulevard Saturday morning.

One man allegedly jumped the counter, pushed past a bank teller and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller drawer.

The suspect then ran out the back.

The suspect has been described as stocky build black man who is in his late 30’s to mid 40’s in age. He is about six tall with a bald or shaved head. He also has a grey and black beard.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpant, lighter gray hooded sweatshirt, and white sneakers. His face was covered during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.  Callers may remain anonymous.

