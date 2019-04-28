× 13 people displaced after two house fires in New Haven

NEW HAVEN– A total of 13 people were displaced after two house fires Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lexington and Howard Avenue.

The Lexington Avenue fire started around 1 p.m. Heavy fire was said to be coming from the back porch and it is believed by fire officials that the fire started outside the home.

Firefighters said that heavy flames were seen coming from the third flood of the house on Howard Avenue.

The New Haven Fire Department requested mutual aid from Hamden and North Haven Fire Departments.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting everyone impacted by the fires.