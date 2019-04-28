What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Connecticut lawmakers expect to vote on pregnancy center bill

Posted 3:14 PM, April 28, 2019, by

Photo Credit: Getty Images

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers still plan to vote on legislation they say will clamp down on “deceptive advertising” by pregnancy crisis centers, despite legal challenges to such rules.

Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz says he’s “comfortable with moving forward” with the bill, which currently awaits action in the House of Representatives.

Under the legislation, these typically faith-based centers would be prohibited from making false or misleading statements about services they provide. Critics say the clinics mislead patients and are designed to discourage women from seeking abortions.

Family Institute of Connecticut Executive Director Peter Wolfgang denies such claims and warns the legislation will likely lead to costly litigation and possible legal settlements.

Baltimore recently paid $1.1 million in legal fees to a Christian-based health organization that challenged a similar rule.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.