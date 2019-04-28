× Connecticut lawmakers expect to vote on pregnancy center bill

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers still plan to vote on legislation they say will clamp down on “deceptive advertising” by pregnancy crisis centers, despite legal challenges to such rules.

Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz says he’s “comfortable with moving forward” with the bill, which currently awaits action in the House of Representatives.

Under the legislation, these typically faith-based centers would be prohibited from making false or misleading statements about services they provide. Critics say the clinics mislead patients and are designed to discourage women from seeking abortions.

Family Institute of Connecticut Executive Director Peter Wolfgang denies such claims and warns the legislation will likely lead to costly litigation and possible legal settlements.

Baltimore recently paid $1.1 million in legal fees to a Christian-based health organization that challenged a similar rule.