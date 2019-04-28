× Cool, rainy Sunday gives way to bright Monday

Showers are moving in across the state as a weak storm moves through the area. Winds are not expected to kick up with this system, and we could gert another quarter of an inch of rain. This would add to the already impressive rain total we have seen this month, which is now the 2nd wettest on record.

Monday will be a nice day with high pressure briefly building in. Sunny skies will mean nice temps in the 60s after a day that will struggle to reach 50. Thhis sun will last through the afternoon with clouds increasing as we head into the evening. Tuesday will bring more rain.

The rest of the week looks unsettled, with showers expected each day. The next time we see a day of sun will be Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Showers all day. High: 50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: upper 50s

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and cool. High: mid 50s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli