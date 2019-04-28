What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Driver survives nasty rollover accident on I-95

Posted 7:42 AM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, April 28, 2019

Photo Gallery

WESTPORT – First responders were called to out to I-95 Southbound last night for an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, between exits 17 and 16 in Westport. They found a single car on its roof in the right and center lanes. The Westport Fire Department says the driver of the car had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation. They say a tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the crash.

