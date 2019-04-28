The Real Story: Breaking down the numbers for tolls & the budget

If you are looking for a deeper understanding of Connecticut’s budget challenges, and wondering if tolls are the only answer, watch Al Terzi and Jenn Bernstein’s discussion with veteran budget reporter Keith Phaneuf from the CT Mirror. Why are lawmakers even considering more taxes? He offers a sobering look at the numbers lawmakers are working with.
If you are looking for a deeper understanding of Connecticut’s budget challenges, and wondering if tolls are the only answer, watch Al Terzi and Jenn Bernstein’s discussion with veteran budget reporter Keith Phaneuf from the CT Mirror. Why are lawmakers even considering more taxes? He offers a sobering look at the numbers lawmakers are working with.