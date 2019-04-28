What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Rep. Jahana Hayes

Posted 11:21 AM, April 28, 2019

With congress in recess, Jenn Bernstein got to catch up with freshman Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. They have an in-depth discussion about a range of topics, including the congresswoman’s opposition to federal funds for arming teachers, the direction of the Democratic Party, and the national attention she’s gotten. Plus: will she be returning a campaign donation from Representative Ilhan Omar?

