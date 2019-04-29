Backyard Goats seek higher calling at Simsbury Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY – The First Church of Christ on Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury has gone both green friendly and goat friendly.

This week, their church mission is in motion; Five alpine goats are busy clearing the fields behind the preschool of the property where poison ivy is prevalent.

The environmental ministry team at the church launched the plan in an effort to be more environmentally sound. “It’s an organic, green and environmentally friendly way of treating the poison ivy,” said Reverend George Harris, the senior minister at The First Church of Christ.

Karyn Cordner from the environmental team at the church said, “this is a way to bring something to the environment and also brings a smile to our faces and I’m an animal lover so this is special.”

The goats come from Mason Enterprises, a Suffield based landscaper. John Mason, who owns the landscaping business, said his goats were busy “eating brush, poison ivy, leaves, sticks, a bit of everything.”