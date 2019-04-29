WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 27: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein attends the Department of Justice's American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month Observance Program at the Justice Department, on November 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein submits resignation
WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein sends resignation letter to President Donald Trump, will leave post May 11.