Family of murdered Waterbury mother speaks out

WATERBURY - Natalie Feliciano, a 33-year-old mother from Waterbury, was found dead in her driveway around 1:30 a.m. on Monday along Edin Avenue.

Feliciano's family is now speaking out about the murder.

“This is like a nightmare that just don’t want to go away,” sister-in-law Jasmine Rodriguez said. “She was home that night here in the house, she ate, she was having a good time with two of our friends..”

Sources tell FOX61 Feliciano was shot and run over by a Ford Explorer- the same vehicle suspect in custody- Luisito Dejesus -was found driving hours later in Hartford and West Hartford.

Rodriguez described the exact moments as her family woke up to Waterbury Police officers at their door.

“We didn’t know why the cops were here, when I came out with my son, see my husband pinned to the wall, then I come out hysterical wanting to know what’s going on and the cops tell us to go inside the house,” Rodriguez said.

33-year-old Dejesus was arrested after leading police in a chase through West Hartford.

Rodriguez said Dejesus was Feliciano’s boyfriend of almost six months.

“We knew him, but not well enough, he was very closed in, very private,” Rodriguez said.

Dejesus has been released to Waterbury Police Department.

Dejesus is scheduled to appear in court on May 13th for the chase charges in Hartford.