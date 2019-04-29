Groton beach vandalized, police ‘aggressively’ investigating

GROTON — CIty of Groton Police are asking the public’s help in tracking down any suspects connected to vandalism at a local beach.

Police say that overnight Saturday into Sunday, several benches were vandalized at Eastern Point Beach, and were thrown into the water surrounding the parking lot. They go on to say the beach and the benches have a great ‘sympathetic value’ to Groton.

Police and Parks and recreation teams helped free the benches from the water.

According to police, they spoke with an older couple who were ‘saddened’ by what happened, remembering their proposal at one of the benches.

Police say the vandalism is unacceptable, and are investigating the case “aggressively”.

Police ask if the public has any information to call 860-445-2451, message them on Facebook, or email them.