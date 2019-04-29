× M.I.T. students turn dome into giant Capt. America Shield

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Pranks are pretty common on the campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but this one would make Steve Rogers and Tony Stark proud.

Students deployed a cloth Captain America shield over the MIT dome over the weekend.

The school considers Tony Stark it’s most famous fictional alumnus.

Past pranks have included making the dome look like R2-D2, placing a replica police car on the dome, making it look like a propeller beanie, hiding the president’s office behind a bulletin board, making the windows of a high rise building on campus look like a VU meter, and tributes to Alan Rickman and David Bowie.