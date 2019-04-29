Mostly sunny Monday, unsettled week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a chilly morning! A frost advisory is in effect as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s in some parts of the state. Hopefully any early season plants you have are doing alright this morning!

After that cold start, today turns out to be a pretty nice day with high pressure briefly building in. Sunny skies will help warm up temperatures in the 60 degree range for most of CT. This sun will last through the afternoon with clouds increasing as we head into the evening. Tuesday will bring more rain.

The rest of the week looks unsettled, with showers expected each day. At this point Thursday & Friday look to be the wettest. Tuesday & Wednesday are looking more dry than wet, with a chance for showers towards the evening. There will be no shortage of clouds though. The next time we see a full day of sun will be Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Frosty start, then mostly sunny, increasing PM clouds. Highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in around midnight and continues into the early morning. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: AM showers, then drying out with mostly cloudy skies. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of PM showers. High: upper 50s

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and cool. High: mid 50s

FRIDAY: Light rain. High: Near 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid 60s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli