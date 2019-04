NORTH HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying these two individuals.

Police say on Sunday, April 28 at around 11:30 a.m. two women used a stolen debit card to purchase two Magic 2 Pro Drones at the Best Buy at 398 Universal Drive in North Haven.

The drones cost $3,100. North Haven Police have released photographs of the alleged suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding these two women, they are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.