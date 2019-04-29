What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Officials: Danbury correctional officer sentenced to prison for sexually abusing inmate

Posted 4:47 PM, April 29, 2019, by

DANBURY — 33-year-old Carlos Sanchez, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, according to the United States Attorney District of Connecticut.

According to court documents, on two occasions in July and August 2018, Sanchez engaged in sexual activity with a female inmate at the prison. On December 10, 2018, Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a ward.

Sanchez who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on May 21, 2019.

No other details have been released.

