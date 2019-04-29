× Pennsylvania man reportedly assaults woman, throws puppy off balcony

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and beat a woman before throwing her puppy from a second floor balcony.

Shane Lintner, 28, is facing simple assault, strangulation and cruelty to animals charges for the incident.

On April 24 around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a reported domestic incident in progress.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim, who had fled the home during the dispute and was waiting in the street, holding a small dog.

The victim told police Lintner was intoxicated and got into a fight with her.

During the fight, Lintner reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat, choked her, and threw her to the ground.

The victim told police when she ran out of the home, Lintner threw her puppy from a second floor balcony.

According to the criminal complaint, the puppy first fell on a car before hitting the concrete.

Despite the dog leaving a dent in the car, puppy was not injured and the victim did not require medical treatment.

Lintner was taken into custody and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bond.