Police chase Waterbury homicide suspect through Hartford, West Hartford; 1 person in custody

WEST HARTFORD — Police apprehended a homicide suspect Monday afternoon after a chase through several towns.

West Hartford police said Waterbury police advised Hartford authorities that a homicide suspect had ties to Hartford and the surrounding area. Officials said the suspect had several warrants and was known to police.

Keen-eyed @HartfordPolice traffic officer spots this mornings #waterbury homicide suspect get in his vehicle on Barbour St. A well-controlled pursuit is initiated through several towns. Spike strips did their job. In custody safely, no injury to suspect or officers. #citycops — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 29, 2019

Hartford police saw the suspect on Barbour Street. They followed him to I-84, and the suspect headed west. At some point stop strips were deployed. The chase continued through West Hartford, on Sedgwick Road to Mountain Road and then east on Simsbury Road where it ended near the Bloomfield town line.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time. West Hartford police said he was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Monday morning in Waterbury. One Hartford cruiser was damaged.

According to Waterbury police, they were called to 96 Edin Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person laying in the driveway, bleeding.

Police say when they arrived, they found a dead woman in the driveway.

Police have recovered a firearm near Sedgwick Road.

We’ll have more details as they develop.