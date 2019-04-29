Waterbury Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in a driveway
WATERBURY — Waterbury Police say they are investigating an overnight homicide.
According to police, they were called to 96 Edin Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person laying in the driveway, bleeding.
Police say when they arrived, they found a dead woman in the driveway.
Waterbury Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No details have been given regarding any potential suspect(s).
This is a developing story.
41.530582 -73.031822