Rain makes its way for Tuesday with temps in the 40s

This has already been one of the wettest Aprils on record. So it makes sense that the month will finish with more rain, starting later tonight.

Rain will move in around midnight, with a period of moderate to heavy rain as we sleep. Tuesday morning will start off damp with areas of rain, mist and drizzle. But then we start to gradually dry out. By noon we're dry but overcast. Then some sun is possible by afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday may be the only dry day this work week with a blend of sun and clouds. The rest of the week looks unsettled at times, with showers expected by Thursday and Friday along with below average . There will be no shortage of clouds these next few days. The next time we see a full day of sun will likely be Saturday.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut river. Minor flooding is occurring but water levels will be dropping quickly over the next couple of days. Water levels are expected to drop below flood stage in Hartford by Thursday. It may take a few days longer through Middle Haddam (southern CT).

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain moves in around midnight and continues into the early morning. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: AM showers, then clouds break for some sun. High: Around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Times of clouds and sun. Isolated shower. High: upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and cool temperatures. High: mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with occasional fog and showers. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Clearing, milder. High: Upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance shower(s). High: 50s.

